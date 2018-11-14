Burglaries and thefts recorded in Kenilworth

Several cases of burglary and theft have been recorded in Kenilworth in recent days.

Between 9.30pm on Monday November 5 and 11am on Tuesday November 6, offenders forced open a rear window to gain entry to a property at Malthouse Lane. Once inside, the burglars stole a set of car keys, along with cash.

A BMW series 3 ‘M sport’ car was then stolen from outside the property. The BMW also contained a laptop. This is incident 177 of November 6.

And between 4am and 5am on Tuesday November 13, offenders smashed a rear window at a property at Rouncil Lane, to try and open a bigger window to gain entry to the property.

It is believed they may have been were disturbed by the property owner and left empty handed. This is incident 24 of November 13.

Between 6.30pm on Saturday November 10 and 7.15pm on Sunday November 11, burglars tried to smash a shop window in Warwick Road to gain entry, but were unsuccessful. This is incident 352 of November 11.

There have also been two thefts of vehicle registration plates.

The first took place between 6.45pm on Friday November 9 and 12.50pm on Saturday November 10 from a Ford Ka motor vehicle parked in Priory Road. This is incident 176 of November 10.

And the second took place between noon and 6.30pm on Saturday November 10 from a silver Ford Fiesta in Brookside Avenue 2018. This is incident 314 of November 10.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.