Burglaries and thefts reported in Kenilworth

Burglars and thieves have been active in Kenilworth over the last two weeks.

The first incident happened on the night of Thursday June 28 into Friday June 29. Offenders stole a Toyota vehicle from the driveway of a home in Moss Grove without needing the car keys. This is incident number 81 of June 29.

And during the night of Friday June 29 into Saturday June 30, offenders broke into the carport of a home in Randall Road and stole a bicycle and a laptop. This is incident 106 of June 30.

On the night of Saturday June 30 into Sunday July 1, burglars broke into a home in Lower Ladyes Hills through a cellar window.

The offenders then entered the hallway and stole the keys to an Audi. The offenders made off back through the window and used the keys to steal the vehicle from outside. This is incident 119 of July 1

And several items were stolen from a vehicle parked in Herbert Bond Drive off Clinton Lane between midnight and 6am on Monday July 2. This is incident 55 of July 2.

A spokesman for neighbourhood watch group Kenilworth Watch said: "We need to help ourselves and deter these crimes as much as possible.

"While Kenilworth Watch will continue to press police for a greater presence equally we must emphasise that there are a number of things that householders can do to deter criminals and save themselves from becoming the next victim."

The group has suggested motorists should consider getting a steering wheel lock for their vehicles, leaving valuables out of sight and having a burglar alarm.

Anyone with any information about the crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.