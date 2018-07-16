Burglars force entry into man's Kenilworth flat and leave him with serious injuries

Police have launched an appeal after a group of suspects forced entry into a man's Kenilworth flat and left him with serious face injuries before making off with property.

At around 12.45am this morning a man in his 20s was threatened and attacked in the Webster Avenue flat after four of five suspects forced entry via his front door.

The suspects demanded money before leaving with the victim's wallet and car.

The victim suffered serious face injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Detective constable Abi Robinson said: "This was a terrifying attack that has resulted in facial injuries to the victim.

"I would like to reassure the public that attacks of this nature are a rare occurrence. We have launched a thorough investigation and would like to hear from anyone who was in the surrounding area at the time of the incident or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quite incident 13 of 16 July 2018.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.