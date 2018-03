A hairdressers in Warwick Gates was burgled early this morning (Thursday).

The glass in the front door Pelo Professional Hairdressing off Cressida Close was found smashed in by a passer-by this morning. The incident was reported to Warwickshire Police at just before 5.35am.

Warwickshire Police are still on the scene and are treating the incident as burglary.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 38 of Wednesday March 29.