A road in Burton Green is set to close this weekend to allow HS2 to conduct ground surveys.

Red Lane will be closed in both directions from 7am on Saturday December 15 to 7pm on Sunday December 16.

Work on the road will be carried out from 8am to 5pm, and there may be noise from on-site machinery during these times. Access will be maintained at all times.

Drivers will be diverted via Hob Lane, Windmill Lane and the A452.