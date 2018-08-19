Business headquarters in Warwick raises money for Myton Hospices

Staff at a business headquarters in Warwick have raised more than £1,000 for Myton Hospices.

BakerHicks, which is a multidisciplinary design and engineering company, has reached its annual fundraising target for The Myton Hospices in just six months.

Managing Director, Martin Lubieniecki presented staff from Myton with a cheque for £1,185 on Wednesday August 8.

The money was raised mainly through the office operating a tuck shop stocking snacks and drinks.

A number of other fundraising events have also been held with a Samosa day raising over £100 and a World Cup themed food festival, where staff brought in dishes from around the world for people to try, which raised over £200.

Alison Smart, HR manager at BakerHicks, who organised the fundraising activities, said: “Myton do fantastic work in our local community and a number of BakerHicks staff have had personal involvement with them.

“We’re really proud to be able to support them in continuing to provide the brilliant care they offer local families and to raise this amount in so few months is a true testament to the generosity of our staff.”

Abigail Smith, corporate fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are so grateful to be in partnership with such an amazing, local organisation and it is always an absolute pleasure to visit the team who are always friendly, proactive, and evidently fantastic at fundraising.

“BakerHicks’ hard work and commitment to the community is admirable and their support is appreciated by each and every one of us here at The Myton Hospices, it contributes towards enabling us to continue providing our wide range of services to our patients and their families.”