Charity fund raising business board in Warwickshire gets new patron

A new patron has been appointed to a business group that raises funds for a children’s charity.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Business Board has named Ian Harnett, director of human resources and global purchasing at Jaguar Land Rover, as it new patron.

The board helps the NSPCC’s Boole House, in Coventry, which works closely with vulnerable children.

It is named in memory of David Boole, former PR director for Jaguar Cars, who supported the creation of Boole House 22 years ago.

Mr Harnett said: “It’s an honour to be appointed as a patron for such an important charity. To continue the legacy of Jaguar Land Rover and the NSPCC is incredibly important.”