Controversial Warwick Mcdonald’s plans recommended for approval

Controversial plans that would see a Mcdonald’s built in Warwick have been recommended for approval.

The plans were submitted in August for a two-storey drive-thru restaurant on the Tesco Superstore car park in Emscote Road.

Originally plans were submitted in January but were withdrawn by the applicant.

Next week the plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee and the planning officer has recommended that the committee give the plans the go ahead.

This is despite the plans gaining more than 250 objections from residents on the planning portal.

The plans have around 22 letters in support.

After the plans were resubmitted a residential campaign was started against the plans and was led by Councillor Jackie D’Arcy and Labour party activists Curtis Oliver-Smith and John Sullivan. The campaign saw 1,000 leaflets posted to the surrounding streets around Tesco.

The main issues the residents raised were: litter, traffic, noise and air pollution, increased vermin and the promotion of an unhealthy lifestyle.

The plans are due to go before the planning committee on December 11.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/18/1489