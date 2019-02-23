Developer appeals planning refusal for homes in Hampton Magna

An appeal has been lodged against the decision to refuse a planning application for 147 homes in Hampton Magna.

The plans, which were submitted by developer Richborough Estates Limited, would have seen the homes built on land south of Lloyd Close.

This was the first application submitted by the developer.

Prior to going before Warwick District Council the plans received more than 150 objection comments on the online portal.

Residents objected because of concerns about infrastructure, an increase in traffic, site access, impact on local amenities and adding to the current issues with poor drainage in the village.

On June 11 2018, the plans were put before a delegated committee from Warwick District Council, where it refused to grant the planning permission. The plans had also been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

The committee refused planning permission for a number of reasons including site layout, the scale of the development and that the development would be ‘detrimental to highway safety’.

Following this, Richborough Estates Limited submitted a second application for 131 homes on the same site. This was granted planning permission on January 29.

Now an appeal has been lodged against the first application’s refusal.

If anyone would like to make comments on the appeal, they should click here or email them to west2@pins.gsi.gov.uk using appeal reference: APP/T3725/W/18/3206423.