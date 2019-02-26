Leamington law firm recruits first paralegal apprentices

A long established law firm in Leamington Spa says it is looking to the future as it hires its first legal apprentices.

Wright Hassall, which is based in Olympus Avenue, has taken on three apprentices as part of its plan to create a pipeline for future development.

The three new recruits are Connie Bell (19) from Whitnash, Sophie Hayne (18) from Rugby and Molly Clarke (19) from Leamington, and they have just started a two year apprenticeship programme.

Sarah Perry, managing director at Wright Hassall, who started as a trainee with the company, said there would be more opportunities later in the year for apprentices to join Wright Hassall.

She added: “It is a real pleasure for us to welcome three bright and eager apprentices on board and offer them an opportunity to start their legal career with us.

“We feel that Wright Hassall is a perfect place for aspiring lawyers to learn their trade and get a feel for the industry, working alongside our talented team of legal experts.

She said: “I am looking forward to seeing Connie, Sophie and Molly’s progression over the next two years.”

This is the first time the law firm has recruited apprentices for paralegal roles.

It has created a partnership with law school CILEx to ensure it attracts the strongest candidates.

CILEx advertised the vacancies on their website and relevant job boards, as well as contacting schools in the region to see if they had suitable candidates who had recently left.

Connie will work with the commercial litigation team, Sophie will work with the firm’s commercial solicitors and Molly will work with private clients.

Molly said: “I am really looking forward to my time at Wright Hassall.

“I can’t wait to learn about life in the legal profession.

“We are all delighted to be given this opportunity at a firm with such a great reputation.

“It is a brilliant chance for all of us.”