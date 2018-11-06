Leamington Spa engineering contractor is buzzing after first partnership deal with Wasps

A civil engineering contractor in Leamington Spa is the first business to sign up to new partnership deal with Premiership rugby giants Wasps.

The multi-million pound turnover O’Brien Contractors, based in Church Lane, has just become an affiliate partner with the club, which plays at the Ricoh Arena.

The long term commercial partnership will give the firm publicity on the Ricoh Arena’s 188 sq metre LED screen and around the stadium on match days as well as exclusive ticket offers for staff and access to hospitality packages.

Peter O’Brien, managing director at O’Brien Contractors, said: “This is a great opportunity for O’Brien Contractors and O’Brien Sports to be associated with a world-famous, prestigious club such as Wasps.

“As a business we have watched the proactive approach Wasps have adopted in establishing themselves in the area, and we are extremely proud to partner with them.

“The partnership has already generated enquiries as a result of our association with Wasps, and we look forward to maintaining and developing our relationship with the club.”

O’Brien Contractors was created in 1958 and now has an annual turnover of £30 million.

Following on from the new partnership, O’Brien Contractors have launched its Raise Your Game campaign to highlight the firm’s involvement in civil and sports works.

Stuart Cain, commercial director at Wasps, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with O’Brien Contractors not only on a match day, but to explore ways we can work together on our own existing projects to support the wider community.

“We have hundreds of businesses that come together for Wasps matches every year, and to have a new signing on board as big as O’Brien Contractors further strengthens Wasps and the Ricoh Arena as a leading leisure destination for the business community.

“Our affiliate partner scheme ticks various boxes for businesses such as advertising their brand to thousands of supporters while simultaneously treating clients and employees, and networking with like-minded businesses.”