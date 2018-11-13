Leamington Spa law firm strengthens its expertise ahead of Brexit

A long established legal firm in Leamington Spa is expanding its operations to cope with an expected shake up in farming after Brexit.

The 170-year-old Wright Hassall, based in Olympus Avenue, which is renown for its expertise in farming matters, has just recruited three more agricultural specialists.

The firm says it is preparing for the approval of a new Agricultural Bill that will shape the future of the farming industry and is regarded as an outline of Britain’s post-Brexit farming policy.

The company already has an impressive track record in agricultural law but says it wants to strengthen the range of that expertise.

The recent arrivals are Joel Woolf, a farmer’s son from Suffolk, who advises on succession and business continuity, Vanessa Blane joins as a senior solicitor to concentrate on HS2 and other compulsory purchase or planning matters and Jon Clifford who will head up the Rural Disputes’ team.

In the new Legal 500 and Chambers UK law directories the agricultural team has retained its top tier ranking, with solicitors Paul Rice, Alex Robinson, Joel Woolf, and Sarah Beer all cited as notable practitioners.

The directories state that staff have “an unrivalled knowledge around matters associated with development and reinvestment” and that “they’re technically excellent lawyers”.

Mr Woolf said: “We are in a period where the face of the sector is set to fundamentally change.

“With Brexit on the horizon, there are sure to be plenty of big decisions being made which will impact on every rural business from small family farms upwards.

Mr Woolf added: “Wright Hassall’s long history of acting for the farming industry just shows why it is such a perfect place for me to continue my career in this sector which I care passionately about.”

Wright Hassall’s agricultural team advises farmers, landowners, rural businesses and farming-related organisations and also has close connections with the National Farmers’ Union, Country Land and Business Association, Warwickshire Rural Hub CIC and the Warwickshire Farm Management Group.

Paul Rice, the firm’s senior partner, who heads up the Wright Hassall agriculture team alongside partner, Alex Robinson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Joel, Vanessa and Jon.

“Their experience in the sector will help to consolidate our agricultural offering to existing and new clients as one of the strongest in the country.”

The firm’s annual agricultural conference will take place on December 5 and will bring together the team and a number of top speakers, including Adam Henson, whose Cotswold farm is home to many rare breeds and who is one of the BBC’s lead presenters on Countryfile.