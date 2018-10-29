More than 200 jobs to go as Fogarty of Boston closes

The closure of one of Boston’s best known companies is a ‘tragedy’ that will see the loss of 200 jobs and the end of the firm’s 150+ years of history, says a union representative.

David Shamma, regional organiser for the GMB, said the 208 staff were told today that the firm was closing immediately and their jobs were going.

The workforce was told the devastating news at a meeting at the firm’s Fishtoft Road base today.

The bedding company dates back to 1826, and at one point employed more than 700 employees.

But on Friday, staff were sent home and told to come back in on Monday for an announcement, and were told the company had ceased trading with immediate effect.

Mr Shamma said the staff had been told there was no prospect of a rescue package.

“It’s a very sad day. All of them are devestated by the news,” he said.

The union was due to meet with those affected tonight and would be looking at the legal position, as there had been no formal consultation on the redundancies.

“But most importantly, it’s about getting help for our members, who have not only lost their jobs, but haven’t been paid wages for last week,” he said.

The redundancy money will have to come from the Government, he said.

“This is 150+ years of manufacturing in the town gone along with all these workers jobs. It’s a tragedy,” he said.

The Standard spoke to a relative of one of those affected today, who said all the staff had been told the news this afternoon at a meeting.