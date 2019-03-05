New bridal shop opens in Warwick

A new bridal shop has opened in Warwick town centre

‘Lavelle Bridal Couture’ recently opened in Jury Street in Warwick.

Becky Lavelle and Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy. Photo supplied.

Owner Becky Lavelle was inspired to take on a new venture when her sister got married last year.

Becky said: "I grew up locally and and have always had a vested interest in fashion design. I studied this from GCSE right through to degree level. I then moved to London and have worked in fashion and bridal for the past 10 years.

"I always knew I wanted to have my own business. My sister got married last year and came home to find her dress and it sparked my imagination and just spiralled from there. I knew straight away that Warwick would be the perfect location for my new venture.

"Having nothing else like my boutique in town I saw an opportunity to go for it."

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy cutting the ribbon at Lavelle Bridal Couture in Jury Street. Photo submitted.

Speaking about her store, Becky said: "At Lavelle Bridal Couture we stock four designer brands; Hayley Paige, Dandon London, Kenneth Winston and Casablanca.

"All of the dresses have been carefully selected by myself to provide a curated collection to suit all Warwickshire brides looking for that something special.

"We're a 'by appointment' boutique meaning that our brides and their entourage have the space to themselves to take their time over this important decision in finding their perfect wedding dress.

"We offer a unique experience for each and every one of our brides making wedding dress shopping extra special."

To book an appointment call 01926718491 or email: info@lavellebridalcouture.co.uk.

To visit the Lavelle Bridal Couture website click here.