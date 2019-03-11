New organiser named for Leamington business awards

Plans are being drawn up to stage the sixth annual Leamington Business Awards to celebrate enterprising excellence.

This year, there will be new organisers for the awards with chartered accountants Harrison Beale & Owen handing over to Jonathan Smith.

The awards grew last year to enable businesses across South Warwickshire enter a new category, while two local charities collected £5,000 each after a record-breaking year of fund raising through the event.

Businessman Jonathan Smith, a founder of the Leamington Business Forum, said: “I have long championed the Leamington Business Awards and taking over the organisation of the event this year only confirms this.

“Being a judge for the previous five years has allowed me to get a real sense of all the fantastic work being done in the town and I am looking forward to injecting some new ideas into the event, ensuring as many businesses as possible have the opportunity to get recognised for their work.

He added: “I am extremely excited to start work on what I hope to be the biggest year yet for the Leamington Business Awards.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Royal Pump Rooms which has been recently been acquired by Just Inspire Events, led by Steven Holland.

Mr Holland and his team will be working closely with Jonathan, providing event management and catering services.

HB&O will continue to support the awards with the firm’s managing director, Mark Ashfield, taking up a new role on the independent panel of judges.

He said: “We have experienced how the event can act as a catalyst in building strong professional relationships throughout the town as well as offering a platform for smaller businesses to thrive.”

Entries for the awards will open in spring. For further information, visit www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk