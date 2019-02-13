Printing company in Leamington is poised for growth after investment

A long-established printing company in Leamington has completed a new investment as it looks to grow.

Warwick Printing Company, which is based in Caswell Road, Leamington Spa, has bought a new press that it says will enable orders to be completed more quickly.

The company, which employs 65 people, says the Heidelberg Speedmaster four-colour press is the only one of its type in the UK and offers a range of environmental benefits.

It uses 90 per cent less energy than other UV presses and it also significantly reduces paper waste, making it very sustainable.

Installation of the press and staff training has just been completed.

The decision to buy a new press was made two years ago by then managing director John Young, who was general manager of the business from 1974 and owner from 1986, until his death at the end of last year.

His wife Gill is a non-executive director and his sons Alan and Paul run the business.

Alan said: “The family is determined to continue John’s legacy, investing for growth and with a projected sales increase of 10 per cent in 2019 from its current £5.6 million per year.”

The company produces magazines, manuals, books and a growing range of commercial products, from flyers and posters to envelopes and packaging.

About 90 per cent of its work is attributed to litho and the remainder from a growing digital side of the business.

Mr Young said the new press was a significant development for the company.

He said: “There is a change in mindset because, with the colour control and printing plate change we have selected, the operators no longer have to crank up the press to spur it into operation but to rein it in.

“It is called Push to Stop technology, meaning that the press will just continue to print job after job unless interrupted.”

He added: “It is very productive.”