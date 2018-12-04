Warwick couple launch new baby toiletries brand

A husband and wife team from Warwick has launched a new baby toiletries brand.

Robbie and Caroline Mukherjee have combined their experience including a 20-year career in the family brands industry to create a new baby skincare and bath time range called Baby Kingdom.

Some of the Baby Kingdom products. Photo submitted.

The products are manufactured and formulated in the UK.

Robbie and Caroline say that Baby Kingdom is designed to be a ‘luxurious, effective and safe collection’ that parents can trust putting on their new-born babies and toddlers’.

The products are said to be dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, 100 per cent recyclable and suitable for sensitive skin.

Caroline said: “We are very excited about launching Baby Kingdom to the UK and global market. We appreciate, when choosing baby products, a parent’s first priority is safety; a safe product which they can trust. As parents ourselves we are passionate about using safe, natural and organic ingredients, and keeping the brand as clean as possible.

“The ethos of our brand is based in ‘babies smelling like babies’ and this has been carefully considered when handpicking a gentle fragrance. We understand babies’ skin is delicate and sensitive, which is why we have taken the extra steps to certify the brand as hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested whilst creating a beautiful, traditional baby scent.

“Whilst Baby Kingdom products are not a prescription medicine, parents may find them useful when treating symptoms such as cradle cap, eczema, psoriasis, sunburn, nappy rash and dermatitis.”

The Baby Kingdom range includes a ‘luxury’ baby shampoo, 2-1 hair and body wash, body cream, talc-free baby powder and nappy cream.

