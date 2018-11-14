Warwick man hoping to get residents to try something different with his peanut-free nut butter

A 26-year-old from Warwick is looking encourage residents to try something different with his peanut-free nut butter.

Mike Duckworth, who grew up in Warwick and attended Warwick School, was inspired to start his own business after finding nut butter during a study year in Australia.

Mike's nut butters. Photo submitted.

Mike said: “I found out around Christmas time in 2008 I was allergic to peanuts. I had a Christmas pudding with peanuts in and I had never actively had them before and I had a allergic reaction and because of my allergy I have never had peanut butter.

“When I was in Australia in 2010 I tried nut butter, which uses nuts unrelated to peanuts and I immediately fell in love with it. I then started trying to make some on my own.”

After getting his business degree Mike moved to Bristol in 2015 and following a job with Abel and Cole, which sells organic vegetable boxes, Mike decided to create his own nut butter business, Nutcessity.

Mike said: “I started up my businesses in August 2016 while I was working at a shop in Bristol. I then moved back to Warwick and started production there in June this year. I live in Warwick three to four days and make my nut butter and then go back to Bristol where I sell it at markets and shops. I now stock Warwick Health Foods and I will be at Warwick Market on December 22.

“My nut butters are plastic free as they come in jars, they are organic, vegan, healthy and extremely tasty and taste is the most important thing.

“They are an alternative to peanut butter and I make ones with walnuts, almonds and cashews. Generally people are becoming more adventurous with food and more willing to try something different. I have different flavours like roasted walnut espresso and gingerbread spiced almond.

“I hope people will come along to the stall at the market on December 22. I would love to introduce the people of Warwick to something a little bit different.”

