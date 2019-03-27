Warwick tourism could get boost after plans to expand campsite in nearby village gets go-ahead

Tourism in Warwick could be given a boost after permission was granted to double the size of a campsite in a nearby village

Parish councillors from Rowington had objected to the scheme saying that the amount of traffic to and from the field on the outskirts of the village was damaging the rural roads in the area but members of last night’s (Tuesday) Warwick District Council planning committee decided that those concerns were outweighed by the positives.

The owners of the site at Mousley House Farm, in Case Lane, Rowington, had asked to more than double the number of pitches from 23 to 48 saying that there was a need in the area.

In a report to the meeting they explained: "In recent times we have continued to operate at full capacity particularly during the summer months where we have had bookings 12 months in advance.

“Warwick has a lot to offer its visitors and it is considered that an increase in pitches at our site would help support tourism in the area. The limited availability unfortunately forces visitors to only visit for the day. When our premises are at capacity we are unfortunately having to turn visitors away.

"This means visitors begin to look further afield for camping grounds often relocating to Stratford.”

Cllr Ian Henderson, chairman of Rowington Parish Council, asked that measures be put in place to limit the potential damage to Case Lane.

He said: “By the applicant’s own calculations, there are going to be in excess of 10,000 vehicle movements per year with the average length of stay at the site being two or three days.

“There is already significant damage to Case Lane which is single track. It can only really cope with one-way traffic and as soon as you get opposing traffic then one or more of the vehicles has to move off the Tarmac and damage the verge.

“We think this application should be refused unless mitigating steps take place such as making Case Lane one-way, installing passing places or granted consent on a temporary basis for 12 months.”

But councillors were told that the highways authority had no objection and that damage to the road could have been inflicted by agricultural vehicles using the road.

Cllr Amanda Stevens (Con Manor) said: “I think on this occasion the benefits of having more pitches probably outweighs and perceived harm. Having people visit the area is good for the local economy and tourism.”

The majority of councillors supported the plans which were agreed by seven votes to two.