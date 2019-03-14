Warwick wool shop set to close this weekend

A wool shop in Warwick will be closing its doors this weekend.

Nicky Ruddle, who runs Warwick Wools in Market Place, has been forced to make the difficult decision to close down her shop Warwick Wools.

Warwick Wools.

The wool shop has been in the town for decades and Nicky has run the store for 14 years.

She said that a number of factors have led to her making the difficult decision to shut up shop.

“This has been a really difficult decision to make and one that I have been considering for a while – it was not a hasty decision,” said Nicky. “It’s been a long and painful decision because no one wants to admit defeat.

“Many factors have contributed to the decision.

“As you will already be fully aware high street businesses continue to struggle and we are deeply sad that we are yet another victim of this struggle.

“Footfall in Warwick has dramatically reduced over a period of time for a number of reasons.

“We’ve seen – as a town – the loss of the crown court, the police station, the closure of a number of banks, an increase in parking fees, changes to the bus timetables, a greatly reduced library and many council workers have been located away from Warwick.

“On top of all this we have also seen a greater reliance on online shopping.

“There are still difficulties ahead for the town including the disruptions whilst the introduction of proposed new road layout is implemented, more council staff relocations and the closure of Linen Street multi-storey car park, all of which will again increases the pressure on all the local businesses.

Nicky would like to thank all her customers for their support. She said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all our loyal customers that have supported us for so long.

Warwick Wools in Market Place will close on Saturday (March 16). There is a closing down sale at the shop.

Paper Kisses, which is also in Market Place will also be closing on Saturday.

Despite both shops closing down it is understood that new businesses are lined up to take over both premises.