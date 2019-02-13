Wasps buzz at Leamington business meeting

Leamington’s business community rubbed shoulders with Wasps Rugby Club’s players at a networking event.

About 80 professionals were joined by players Craig Hampson and Marcus Watson at the Fox and Vivian pub on Clarendon Avenue.

Nick Eastwood, chief executive of Ricoh Arena and Wasps, shared details about future plans for the venue, which enjoyed a record year in 2018, welcoming 1.6 million visitors.

Mr Eastwood told the gathering: “Ricoh Arena has an exciting programme of events coming up that will make Coventry and Warwickshire one of the go-to UK destinations this summer, starting with the arrival of Catfish And The Bottlemen in May.”

The venue is also hosting Monster Jam, which will be the first time it has hosted a monster truck show.