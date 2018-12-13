'Carols at the Abbey' coming to Kenilworth soon

Kenilworth Lions' Carols at the Abbey concert is returning soon following its successful launch last year.

And visitors to the concert can now donate to the organisation online before they attend.

The concert will be held on Saturday December 22 in Abbey Fields by St Nicholas Church, starting at 6pm.

It used to be held within Kenilworth Castle, but the castle's decision to hold a rival event meant a new venue had to be found.

The event is free to attend, but rely on donations to cover its costs. Any extra money raised on the night goes to local good causes.

Donate online here