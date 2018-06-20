Cash stolen from Tesco Express in Kenilworth

A thief stole cash from Tesco Express off Leyes Lane yesterday evening (Tuesday June 19), police have confirmed.

Police also confirmed the thief did not have a weapon.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: "Police were made aware of a theft at a premises on Leyes Lane in Kenilworth shortly before 6pm yesterday (Tuesday).

"An individual is reported to have taken a quantity of cash from a till. No-one was injured. No weapons were used."

Police are now investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 307 of June 19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.