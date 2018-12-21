CCTV images released after assault in Leamington bar

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to following an assault in a Leamington bar.

At around 1am on Saturday December 15, a 31 year-old man was assaulted and suffered a broken nose at Clink in Warwick Street.

Officers are eager to speak to the man in the CCTV images as part of their enquiries.

He, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact PC Gareth Morgan at Warwickshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 52 of December 15.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.