CCTV images released after man suffers head injuries in Warwick assault

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following an assault in Warwick which left a 23-year-old man with head injuries.

The incident occurred in St Nicholas Park at approximately 6.50pm on Sunday May 13.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police believe the people in the images could have information which may assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 357 of May 13.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.