CCTV images released of men police want to speak to in connection with knife attack in Leamington

Police have released CCTV images of three men who might have information about a knife attack that happened in Leamington in December.

The incident happened on December 29 2017 in the Clink Bar in Warwick Street, Leamington.

Police want to speak to the men in the CCTV images about a knife attack that happened in Leamington.

At around 12.25am a man attacked another man with a knife causing serious injuries to his face and ear.

The 23-year-old man from Warwick was attacked following a verbal altercation.

The images were released by Warwickshire Police yesterday (Friday March 9) of the people they believe might have information about the incident.

Police Staff Investigator Andrew Milne said: "This was a shocking attack that escalated from a minor altercation.

Police want to speak to the men in the CCTV images about a knife attack that happened in Leamington.

"There is never any justification for this level of violence or the carrying of a knife.

"It is important that we identify these individuals and speak to them"

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 8 of 29 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police want to speak to the men in the CCTV images about a knife attack that happened in Leamington.

Police want to speak to the men in the CCTV images about a knife attack that happened in Leamington.

Police want to speak to the men in the CCTV images about a knife attack that happened in Leamington.