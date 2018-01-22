Charity challenge for Warwick rugby player

A Warwick rugby player who is hanging up his boots when he turns 50 has set himself a fundraising challenge.

Jason Ashley, who plays for Old Leamingtonians 3rd team, is playing 12 rugby games for 12 different rugby clubs in 12 weeks.

He started on January 6 and will finish on March 24 - the month he celebrates his milestone birthday.

Jason is helping to raise money for local children’s charities. He said: “I am soon to retire from rugby so this is my final season.

“I have set myself the challenge of playing 12 rugby games, for 12 different rugby clubs in 12 weeks and so far I have secured eight out of the 12 games.”

Jason, who is managing director at Pipe Source UK Ltd & Ashley Sports Ltd in Warwick, is appealing for help from clubs to help him complete his task.

“In return for allowing me to play I am offering each club a charitable donation which can be given to the charity of their choice,” added Jason.

“At the moment I have secured funds for £300 per club (£3,600 in total) but I am hoping to increase this to £500 per club. The only criteria I am adding to this is that it must be a children’s charity and local to this area.”

He said as well as the donation, he is hoping to create a link between the Rugby clubs and local charities so more work can be done in the future.

Jason added: “I am really looking forward to the challenge, however after three decades of playing rugby I am also looking forward to completing the 12 games and retiring.

“The coaches at Old Leamingtonians RFC have been very helpful with training. I broke my ankle in the first game of this season and I have been struggling with fitness ever since.

“This training along with the help from the club physio has allowed me to recover faster. I would also like to thank Sam Reynolds from Old Leams who has agreed to act as my wing man over the next 12 week as without him I would struggle to complete all 12 games.”

If you can help Jason email jason.ashley@ashleysports.com.