Charity expanding in response to Warwick district's rough sleeper increase

A charity committed to 'social inclusion' is expanding in response to a rise in rough sleepers in Warwick district.

Homeless charity P3 has said the problem of rough sleeping has got worse most noticeably in Leamington, and has hired a new street outreach worker to cover the town specifically.

P3 Warwickshire's service manager Henry Webster said: “We know that there is often a complex back story with people sleeping rough and our job is to help understand this so we give them the best possible chance to find safe and secure accommodation.

“Leamington seems to be a hotspot for homelessness - we’ve seen a really steep increase in people sleeping on the streets of Leamington during our early morning outreach sessions, which why we’re employing a new street outreach worker to help with the rising need.”

New government figures released last week showed Warwick district had the highest numbers of rough sleepers, in proportion to the number of households, in the West Midlands. It also showed numbers had doubled since 2010.

The district had 3.4 rough sleepers per 10,000 households in autumn 2017.

P3 provides homelessness and support services to those in need across the country.

Anyone currently homeless or who is at risk of losing their home can visit P3 at Riverside House on Thursdays from 1 to 4pm, or visit the charity's website