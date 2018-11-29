Charity fashion show for cause close to Warwick family’s hearts

A charity fashion show will be taking place next week to help raise money for a cause close to a Warwick family’s heart.

The event, which will raise funds for Warwick Hospital’s Paediatric Physiotherapy Unit, is inspired by three-year-old Lincoln Hookey from Warwick who has cerebral palsy and is currently under the care of Warwick’s physiotherapy team, receiving weekly care sessions, as well as vital equipment from them.

Lincoln’s mum, Sarah Hookey, with Kings Meadow Nursery, which Lincoln attends, and Revolve women’s fashion store in Leamington, have worked together to organise the event. Additional support is also being given by Church Farm Brewery, The Warwickshire, Prova PR and Littlefish Creative.

Sarah said: “It wasn’t until Lincoln started to receive treatment from the paediatric physiotherapy team at Warwick that we learned how underfunded this area of care is. It is hard to put into words the difference the support Lincoln has received so far has made to both his and our lives.

“We want to raise as much money as possible to help support this wonderful team and ensure that Lincoln and other children in the area can continue to benefit from the life-enhancing care they give.”

The fashion show takes place on December 6 at The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club, where there will also be a two-course meal and a prize draw.

Tickets for the fashion show are £30 and available to buy direct from Revolve in 88 Warwick Street in Leamington.