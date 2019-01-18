Charity founded in memory of Warwick girl Molly hits £2 million fundraising milestone

A charity set up in memory of an eight-year-old Warwick girl who died from a rare form of cancer has hit the two million pound fundraising milestone.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was set up by the family and friends of, and in memory of, Molly Ollerenshaw, of Hatton Park, in September 2011 - just a few months after she lost her brave five-year battle with a rare kind of kidney cancer called a Wilms tumour.

Molly Ollerenshaw as a ballerina on her fourth birthday.

Having gained its charity status in 2012, Molly Olly’s Wishes has so far helped more than 1,500 children from newborn to age 18 with terminal or life-threatening illnesses by granting individual wishes.

They may take the form of equipment to help a child live day to day with their condition; an alternative therapy treatment to complement traditional medicine, or even a special occasion or day out.

Tim Ollerenshaw, Molly’s father, said: “When we started the charity I never anticipated that there would be a day when we could announce that £2 million had been raised.

“What a testament to all those who have contributed for the benefit of children and their families challenged by serious illness.

“One of my fears when Molly died is that she would be forgotten but everyday she lives on with the help the charity provides to others.

“Molly was full of smiles, positivity and thoughtfulness and incredibly determined. The charity aims to mirror those traits in our work.”

Rachel, Molly’s mother, said:“What is particularly poignant for me is that the donation that took us to the £2 million was from a family that the charity had supported who wanted to give back.

“It is a privilege to help and I want to acknowledge all those individuals and companies who have enabled us.

“I wouldn’t say I had any grand ideas at the beginning. There were no strategies as such. I just wanted to help as many people as possible.

“The hospital are brilliant at helping you and looking after you and getting you through medically, CLIC Sargent will come in and be that link between home and hospital but it’s more of the emotional support that we will offer to people.

“It’s about putting all those pieces together.”

