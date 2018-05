A charity quiz held at Kenilworth’s Holiday Inn on Friday April 27 raised £1,150 for Myton Hospice.

Community Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, Louise Careless, said: “This is a fantastic amount and it is support like this that means we can continue to provide our services free of charge to the people of Coventry and Warwickshire when they need us most.”

The quiz was won by the ‘Red Hot Trivia Peppers’.