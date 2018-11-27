Christmas Angels are coming to Leamington - can you find one?

Christmas angels are descending throughout Leamington!

Members and friends of Radford Road Church have knit over 550 angels (one of them is pictured right), which will be distributed around the town during Advent.

One of the angels with greetings cards.

They will be left on park benches, railings, in shops and other public places for people to find and to take home.

This is part of the church’s outreach work.

A spokesperson said: “We hope that the angels will convey messages of joy, peace and hope to the recipients this Christmas time. The angels can be used as an additional decoration on the finder’s own Christmas tree.”

In the bag with each angel is a small greeting card called ‘Love came down at Christmas’ and inviting the recipient to visit Radford Road Church during Advent to enjoy one of the Christmas services.

Marjorie Carrier, a member of the church who is responsible for this project, said: “As far as we know this is the first time the people of Leamington have been able to find an angel in our town, take it home to decorate their own tree, and realise the true meaning of the Christmas season.

If you do find one of the angels and would like to send a message about it then please do so through the church website www.radfordroadchurch.org.uk”