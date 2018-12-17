Christmas angels spreading festive cheer in Kenilworth

A Kenilworth church has knitted around 400 Christmas angels and hidden them around the town to spread a bit of festive cheer.

Several members of Kenilworth Methodist Church's congregation all contributed to the 'Christmas Angel' campaign, which originated in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 2014.

And the angels were hidden around the town at 8am on Sunday December 16 for passers-by to find and keep as a gift this Christmas.

Senior steward Fi Pethick said: “Angels play an important part in the Christmas story, bringing many messages from God, including the exciting news of the birth of Jesus. They also share words of peace and comfort in difficult times.

"We hope and pray that our angels will be little messengers of peace, hope and love to the people of Kenilworth, with a good sprinkling of fun too.

“If you find an angel, please give it a new home for Christmas and into 2019.”