Christmas appeal: How air ambulance helped to give mum a 'special gift' after Warwick crash

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is receiving support for its 2018 Christmas fundraising appeal by being thanked by a former Hatton woman for the ‘special gift’ of saving her son’s life.

Teacher Kathy Bly was 35 weeks pregnant and about to start maternity leave when the car she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on black ice between her home and Warwick.

Ben during his first Christmas.

A land ambulance attended the scene of the accident and Kathy’s injuries were assessed.

She had sustained a broken shoulder, but paramedics were concerned that her unborn baby may be at risk if the impact of the crash had damaged the placenta.

Due to the icy weather conditions and the urgent need to check the baby, it was decided to transfer Kathy to the nearby hospital in Coventry by air ambulance.

It took just a few minutes to fly her to the urgent medical treatment she needed and after a scan doctors decided to perform an emergency caesarean section under general anaesthetic.

Kathy’s first child Ben was born weighing 5lb 3oz and, thankfully, he was completely healthy.

He is now a happy and healthy nine-year-old who is looking forward to Christmas.

Kathy said: “I am so grateful for the role the air ambulance played in Ben’s arrival, because without them he might not be here today.

“We will never forget the dramatic part they played in his birth,”

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out that the charity receives no government funding, which is why I agreed to be featured.

“The air ambulance has certainly touched my life and my family’s, so we will be forever thankful to them.

“You literally don’t know when you might need it and the difference it can make.”

For more information about the air ambulance service visit https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/