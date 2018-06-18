Cleanup carried out before Leamington Canal Festival’s revival

Community spirited volunteers have made improvements to the towpath of the Grand Union Canal in Leamington’s Old Town in time for the revival of a festival in the area.

LOTT (Leamington Old Town Ltd) and Leamington Community Canal Group are holding the Leamington Canal Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

The event will include trader boats, stalls and entertainment with a road closure in Clemens Street on the Sunday.

There will also be an inter-school model boat building competition.

Members of the volunteer group were recently joined by staff from Vitsoe to make improvements to the part of the canal which runs through Old Town.

The canal group members who call themselves the Grand Union Gardeners have been gardening the areas around Clemens street for the past few months and wanted to create a garden bed to plant up with bee and insect friendly ‘pollinators’.

Representative from the volunteer group Kristie Naimo said: “We’ve been liaising with the Canal and River Trust and they are pleased to see these improvements taking place - tidying up the established vegetation and creating new areas of planting.

On this occasion we were really pleased to have help from staff at Vitsoe.”