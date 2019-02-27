'Clublands' area in Leamington to be removed from Creative Quarter plans

Buildings which house community organisations in an area of Leamington will no longer be included in plans to regenerate part of the town centre by creating a Creative Quarter.

The masterplan for the Creative Quarter, put together by Warwick District Council’s regeneration partner Complex Development Projects (CDP), and the results of the public consultation survey launched when the draft document was published are set to be discussed by the authority’s executive members at a meeting next Wednesday.

And, in response to the consultation, the councillors are expected to agree to amend the proposed boundary to remove the ‘clublands area’ off Adelaide Road from the masterplan.

A report made to the council by its officers says: “One of the major changes made to the draft masterplan as a result of the public consultation is a proposed revision to the red line boundary for the Creative Quarter.

“A significant number of concerns were expressed around the inclusion of the clublands area to the west of Adelaide Road and it is now proposed that this area is removed from the red line.

“Officers will now hold individual discussions with the various clubs and organisations based in the area to discuss their future aspirations and support that might be available to deliver them.

“It’s likely that some currently based in the locality may still wish to explore potential opportunities that might become available within the Creative Quarter.”

In contrast, Jephson Gardens including the glasshouse restaurant will now be included within the plan’s boundary.