Community litter pick in Leamington this weekend

A community litter pick will be taking place in Leamington this weekend.

A group of Leamington residents have recently formed ‘The Friends of Christchurch Gardens’ with the purpose of protecting, improving and making sure the gardens are looked after.

Christchurch gardens is located at the top of the Parade and featue free to use tennis courts and green open space.

The first ‘Friends’ activity will be a communal litter pick, which will be taking place on Saturday (June 9) between 9.30am and 11.30pm

Residents are being encouraged to go along and help clean up their community.

Warwick District Council will be on hand to provide equipment and take the litter away.