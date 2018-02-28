Community litter pick taking place in Warwick

A community litter pick is being held in Warwick this weekend.

Residents from the Warwick Gates and Heathcote areas are being asked to come along to help keep their community clean by taking part in a litter pick.

Residents from the Austin Heath retirement village in Gallagher Way have joined forces with Warwick Gates Community Church for the community litter pick, which will take place on Saturday March 3.

Those wanting to get involved are asked to meet at Warwick Gates Community Church at 2pm or 3pm.

All volunteers will be issued with litter pickers and bags, which have been supplied by Inspired Villages and Warwick District Council.

Children are welcome to join but must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

Trish Staite, Austin Heath Village Manager, said: “We are at the heart of the community here at Austin Heath.

“It’s great to join forces with Warwick Gates Community Church and to do what we can to help.”

Reverend Rob Budd from Warwick Gates Community Church said: “We’re delighted to organise this event again.

“A community litter pick is one very practical way for the church to involve others in showing our care for our neighbours and neighbourhood.”

During the same weekend, Keep Britain Tidy are holding ‘The Great British Spring Clean’, to bring people across the country together to clear up the litter in towns, villages, countryside and beaches.

Through this national initiative, Keep Britain Tidy is hoping to inspire 400,000 people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up rubbish.

For more information about the Warwick Gates and Heathcote Community Litter Pick contact revrobbudd@gmail.com