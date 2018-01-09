Conversion of old Kenilworth primary school site into houses 'progressing well'

A project to convert the site of an old Kenilworth primary school into houses is 'progressing well', developers have claimed.

The former Abbotsford School, on the corner of Bridge Street and New Street, has been closed since 2010, but in August 2014 planning permission was granted for Castle Homes to convert some of the existing buildings into three houses, and to build five new houses on the site.

What some of the properties could look like on the old site of Abbotsford School when finished

Planning permission was also granted for Abbotsford House, a Grade II* listed building, to be converted into two new homes in January 2016.

It is hoped the work will be completed by the spring or early summer.

Castle Homes director Russell Davis said:“Our team are making excellent progress and I strongly believe we will manage to create another prestigious development."