Could Warwick be getting a McDonald’s?

Plans have been drawn up for a McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick.

The proposals would see a new two-storey Drive-Thru McDonald’s restaurant built on Emscote Road.

If given the go-ahead the new restaurant would go on the Tesco Superstore car park.

The use of the existing car park site would mean there would be a loss of spaces. In the plans there will be 31 parking spaces for the restaurant.

But the spaces taken up by the development would total 86 spaces meaning that 55 spaces in the car park would be lost.

According to the proposals the restaurant could generate 30 full time jobs and 35 part time jobs.

If given the green light the new restaurant would include table service and seating on both floors.

The plans were submitted to Warwick District Council’s planning portal in November 2017 and some residents have objected to the plans.

John Sullivan objected to the plans for a number of reasons this included an increase in traffic on Emscote Road and in Tesco as well as the impact the restaurant would have on local businesses,

John said: “Ihave no personal objection to McDonalds, I use the one by the riverside on occasions, but we do not need one in Warwick as we do not have the infrastucture to cope.

“I urge others to submit their objections online to Warwick District Council. Keep McDonalds out of Warwick.”

Elizabeth Love also objected to the plans.

She said: “Having spent 45 minutes trying to get along the Emscote Road today I think it is evident that this road in its current state cannot take any more traffic. Consideration should be made to the effect another fast food restaurant will have on the environment.”

For full objections and to view the plans go to warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/17/2263.