Council agrees in principle to house up to five additional Syrian families in Warwick district

Up to five more Syrian families could be rehoused by Warwick District Council as part of national scheme.

Councillors at this week’s executive committee agreed to take in the extra families in principle as part of the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme after hearing how well another five families had settled in the area.

The funds are provided by the government and administered by Warwickshire County Council who also help the refugees through an Arabic speaking support worker service.

The decision on whether or not the families are relocated to the Warwick district will be made by the government.