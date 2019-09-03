Council makes partnership decision on Leamington HQ project

Warwick District Council has announced that its controversial Leamington HQ relocation project will not be delivered through the limited liability partnership (LLP) it had established with a private company.

The council has said: " Warwick District Council has recently decided that the HQ relocation project will not be delivered through PSP Warwick LLP, the limited liability partnership it established with a private company, Public Sector PLC in 2013.

Artist's impression of Warwick District Council's proposed new HQ in Leamington.

"This project was the only one that the LLP was responsible for and the Council is, therefore, working with its partner to discuss the future of the LLP."

Cllr Andrew Day, the council's leader added: "No decisions have been made on the proposed HQ relocation or the future redevelopment of the Covent Garden area pending the outcome of the review that was announced by the new administration.

"These issues will be the considered by the council at a future date.”