County Council by-election to be held for Leamington ward

A by-election for a County Councillor in Leamington will be held next month.

On May 3 an election will be held to select the Warwickshire County Councillor for the Leamington Willes ward.

The people running for the seat are: Helen Elizabeth Adkins (Labour), George Henry Christopher Begg (Liberal Democrats), Stacey Jacqueline Calder (Conservative) and Martin Luckhurst (Green).

The election is being held after Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western resigned from his roles as the county councillor for the Willes Ward in March.

Mr Western was elected as a county councillor in May 2013 and re-elected in May 2017 shortly before standing as Labour’s candidate in the 2017 General Election and becoming the Member of Parliament for Warwick and Leamington.

For those who are not already registered to vote you can register online by clicking here

Alternatively you will need to complete a vote registration form and send it to the Electoral Registration Officer to arrive by midnight on Tuesday 17 April 2018 at the following address: Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ