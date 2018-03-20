Coventry Half Marathon cancelled

The Coventry Half Marathon has been cancelled.

Last week the organisers made the decision to postpone the event due to the weather conditions.

The organisers have now announced that this year’s event has now been cancelled.

On the Coventry Half Marathon Facebook page it says: “Thank you for your patience whilst we have been dealing with our stakeholders including insurers, Children’s Mile organisers, and the City Council.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to postpone the race to a future date in the next month or two.

“To re-schedule, we would need to re-run stakeholder consultations, road closures, public notice periods and re-book specialist contractors and volunteers which takes a huge amount of forward planning to organise for a major City event.

“There are also many other events happening in this great City which have limited the available weekends.

“All registered entrants will get a full refund on their race entry.

“There is no need for runners to contact us to request a refund and we will process refunds as soon as we possibly can.

“We will send emails to all runners regarding the timing of the refunds.

“We will also give registered entrants a discount on next year’s race as soon as we have confirmed a date and opened entries to our bigger and better 2019 event.

“We know many of you have offered to donate your race fee to our charities. That is very kind and we will send donation links out with the refund email.

“Please note this only applies to the Half Marathon.

“We are still hopeful that we can reschedule the Children’s Mile as this involves far fewer road closures. We will post an update on this as soon as we can.

“Thank you all for your kind support.”