A crash has closed two lanes on the northbound M40, causing long tailbacks.

The crash happened at some time at around 11.20am this morning (Friday February 2) between junction 12 Gaydon and junction 13 Bishop's Tachbrook near Warwick Services.

Highways England has reported tailbacks of around two miles in length.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called initially but the ambulance they sent was stood down after it emerged no one involved was injured.