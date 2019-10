Crews from Leamington and Kenilworth were called out to a house fire which had started in a bedroom of a mid-terraced house

The incident took place in St George's Road in Leamington at about 11am.

Two crews from Leamington Fire Station were in attendance and requested a third crew.

The fire involved the first floor bedroom of a two storey mid terraced house.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel.

Photo courtesy of Kenilworth Fire Station.

