Cricket legend signing books at Kenilworth bookshop

A cricket legend will be signing copies of his new book at a Kenilworth bookshop later this month.

Henry Blofeld, the 'voice of cricket' on Test Match Special from 1972 to 2017, will be visiting Kenilworth Books on Saturday April 21.

He will be signing copies of his new book 'Over and Out: My Innings of a Lifetime with Test Match Special' from 12.30pm.

Anyone wishing to reserve a copy of the book before the signing should contact Kenilworth Books on 01926 855784 or email info@kenilworthbooks.co.uk