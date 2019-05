Around £25,000 worth of sunglasses have been stolen from a shop in Kenilworth.

At some point overnight between 12.45am and 1.00am this morning (Friday May 10) someone smashed the front window of shop at Talisman Square in Warwick Road.

Talisman Square in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Street View.

It is understood to be the Boots Opticians store.

They stole approximately £25,000 worth of sunglasses.

The store is still open for business.

If anyone has any information about this incident they should call 101 quoting incident number 46 of May 10.