Anti-social behaviour and burglaries among Kenilworth's top new police priorities

Anti-social behaviour at parks and residential burglaries are among the top three new police priorities for Kenilworth recently set at a community forum.

Kenilworth residents recently voted on their top police priorities in an online poll ahead of a community forum organised by the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team held on Tuesday June 4.

It was determined with the upcoming school holidays there's concern for potential anti-social behaviour in Kenilworth parks, recreational areas and other open spaces. These are top police priorities over the next three months.

The new top three police are:

- Anti-Social behaviour patrols - parks, recreational areas and open spaces in Kenilworth to prevent and deal with anti-social behaviour and to provide reassurance to members of the local community conduct a minimum of 15 dedicated patrols.

-Burglary patrols in Kenilworth to prevent and deal with offences, provide reassurance to members of the community and conduct a minimum of 15 dedicated patrols.

-Inconsiderate parking patrols in Kenilworth to prevent and deal with offences, provide reassurance to members of the community and conduct a minimum of 15 dedicated patrols.