Arson reduction team reviewing deliberately set fires in Kenilworth

Three fires authorities say were deliberately set in Kenilworth earlier this week are under review by the Arson Reduction team with the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Arson Reduction team is working with Warwickshire Police to obtain CCTV footage from around the area to identify the individuals involved in the incidents.

Descriptions of the youths from witnesses at the scene and those given on the Kenilworth Fire Station Facebook page have been helpful in the investigation and will be used to identify them.

Officials with the Kenilworth Fire Station said: "We’ve frustratingly attended three deliberate fires this evening (Tuesday August 22) in the space of a couple of hours."

A large pile of cut trees was set on fire in the park off Ebourne Close at 7pm.

Then just after 8pm firefighters attended a traffic cone on fire in a bin at Talisman Square.

Then firefighters responded to a large bin fire on Station Road.



Children were seen lighting the fires and their descriptions have been sent to the Police.



Officials with the Kenilworth Fire Station said: "Whilst we are at these nuisance fires we aren’t available to attend an incident where someone might be in real need of our help. We might not be able to get to them in time to save their life."

